Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a bank card was used after being stolen from a car.

Overnight on Friday 3 January, a wallet containing £160 cash and a credit card was stolen from the car in Newborn Road, Havant, before the card was used in a convenience store and a fast food restaurant.

If you know the man pictured, please call Police on 101, quoting 44200009406.