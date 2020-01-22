Police are appealing for help in tracing a 4×4 involved in a hit and run that left a young girl with serious injuries.

The incident happened on 2 December 2019 at 3.56pm on the A406 North Circular Road, at the junction with Melville Road in Palmers Green, N13.

The dark coloured 4×4 vehicle collided with a 13-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing before making off. The girl was knocked unconscious.

The London Ambulance Service attended and took the girl to hospital. She has only recently been discharged having suffered a life-changing brain injury.

The vehicle may well have suffered frontal damage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting Cad 4932/02Dec19.