An appeal for information has been made by officers investigating a report of a robbery in Ramsgate.

At around 1am on Friday 17 January 2020 in Cannonbury Road near to the junction with Grange Road, it was reported a man in his 20s was assaulted and had his phone stolen after he was approached by four men who got out of a dark grey Audi car.

The victim said he was able to run away from the area and call police when the car’s alarm started sounding.

He sustained injuries which required medical treatment.

The suspects were described as black men wearing dark clothing, two of who had balaclavas on.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/9920/20.

Officers would also like to speak to car owners whose vehicles were parked in the road that night and have dashcam installed, as the footage may assist with the investigation.