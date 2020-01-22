Vehicle strike causes chaos on the Kent Railways as line is blocked

A lorry has hit the railway bridge on Seven Mile Lane between Teston Road and the A20.

A road vehicle colliding with a bridge between West Malling and Borough Green & Wrotham means some lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains between Maidstone East and Swanley may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

This is expected until 3pm

Network Rail have advised us that a road vehicle has struck a bridge between West Malling and Borough Green & Wrotham.

Response staff are on their way to the bridge to assess the damage and expect to be on site by 1:45pm

Services between Ashford and Otford via Maidstone East are subject to delays and alterations as the line between these stations is currently blocked.

Trains will be held in stations to allow staff time to check the bridge.

Rail replacement buses have been organised to run between Swanley and Maidstone East and should be on site at these locations by 14:00.

