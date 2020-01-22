Officers from the Met Police are investigating after two men have been found with stab wounds on Seven Sisters Road in North London.

The pair were found just after 5pm on Wednesday evening.

Paramedic treated the men before they were rushed to hospital; for further treatment



A spokesman for the Met Police said that one of those involved his conditions is life threatening they are awaiting and update about the second man.

Officers were called to Seven Sisters Road, N4, at 4.55am on Wednesday, January 22, by London Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended. Two males were found with stab injuries. They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.