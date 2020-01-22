The family of a young woman who was killed in a collision on the Isle of Wight have released a tribute.

The single vehicle collision, involving a black Ford Fiesta, happened on the A3056 at Hale Common, Arreton, at 11.35pm on 10 January this year.

Michaela Logan, aged 19 years, of Carisbrooke Road in Newport, was driving the Fiesta.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“Michaela was a wonderfully caring and infinitely patient young lady whose impact on this world is far more reaching than it should have been for someone who was with us for such a short time.

“With a smile that lit any room, she leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who loved her.”

We continue to ask anyone with information about the collision, or dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 44200012614