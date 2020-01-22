Suspect charged after drugs stolen in Tonbridge pharmacy burglary

A suspected burglar arrested after a break-in at a Tonbridge pharmacy has been charged.

Quantities of drugs were reported stolen after a window was smashed at a store in York Parade. The burglary took place at around 11.30pm on Monday 20 January 2020.

At 3.45am the following morning officers arrested Kerry Hollens at a location in Whitelake Road, Tonbridge. Aged 36, of no fixed address, Mr Hollens was charged with burglary and with breaching a criminal behaviour order. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 January 2020.