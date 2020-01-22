Seventeen Year old arrested after man stabbed by gang

A seventeen old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnapping and grevious bodily harm with intent after stabbing a man.

The victim was left with stab wounds in his arms and legs after gang attacked him and attempted to bundle him into a boot. The victim was able to escape from the thugs at first however they managed to catch up to him, which lead to the stabbing.

Fortunately the victim wasn’t left with any life threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said the boy who was arrested has been released on bail.Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200020638.