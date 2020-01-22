Police Constable given written warning after retaining Oyster card

A Police Constable has been given a final written warning after allegations of misconduct were proven.

PC Ali Haider, based within the Met’s Central East Basic Command Unit, attended a misconduct hearing on 20 and 21 January to answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of one or more of the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Orders and Instructions

Discreditable Conduct

Honesty and Integrity

On 26 February 2018, PC Haider attested as a police officer for the Metropolitan Police Service (“MPS”), however he failed to resign his position as a Special Constable with another force prior to attestation with the MPS.

The panel found that PC Haider had deliberately delayed resigning as a Special Constable so that he could retain the benefit of Special Constable’s warrant card and Oyster card. This was in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.