Pensioner dies after being hit by a lorry in New Milton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a collision in New Milton on Monday (January 20).

The incident, involving a pedestrian and DAF lorry, happened just after 1pm in Station Road.

Sadly, Margaret Fraser, 89, of Waverley Road, New Milton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

Maybe you have a dash cam in your vehicle and captured the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200023846.