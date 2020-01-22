Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the A40 Western Avenue, W3.

Police were called at approximately 6.20pm on Tuesday, 21 January to collision involving a lorry and a moped.

The collision occurred on the westbound carriageway before the junction with Horn Lane.

The rider of the moped, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

If you witnessed the incident or have any dash cam footage that may help the investigation please call 020 8246 9820 and quote reference Cad 6306/21Jan.