Man jailed for possessing a Stanley blade outside Kings Cross station

Paul Thorpe has spent his first nights behind bars after being caught in possession of a Staley blade while rough sleeping outside Kings Cross station in London.

The 30-year-old of Mecklenburgh Street, Camden, was seen by officers outside the station on 11 December. Quick checks on the Police National Computer confirmed that Thorpe was in breach of a court order.

He was arrested and during a search, was found to be in possession of the blade. During interview, he accepted carrying the blade, and claimed he had intended to hand it into police.

At an earlier court appearance, Thorpe pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a bladed article, and guilty to breaching a court order. He was later found guilty of possessing the blade

On 15 January at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, he jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge.

Sergeant David Underwood, said: “Thorpe was in possession of a nasty looking blade and I fully accept the court locking him up. We are committed to tackling knife crime throughout the Capital and sentences such as this demonstrate how we will take quick and decisive action against those who carry weapons.”