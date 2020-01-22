Fifteen year old boy charged with Southampton murder

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy from Andover with murder following the death of 17-year-old James Laurie.

James died from a single stab wound to the chest in the morning of Sunday 19 January following an incident on Lyndsay Road in Thornhill, Southampton.

The 15-year-old boy, also charged with possession of a bladed article, will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (January 22).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is still encouraged to submit information by our online portal https://mymsg.eu/7nct or call 101 and quote Operation Tint.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.