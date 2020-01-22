Collision involving police car in Chatham

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a police car was involved in a collision in Chatham.

The incident happened at 11.52am on Tuesday 21 January 2020, on Maidstone Road, at the junction with Southill Road. It involved a Kent Police vehicle attending an emergency call and a Black Audi A1.

No serious injuries were reported but the incident is being investigated by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit due to the involvement of the police car. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call 01622 798538, quoting reference JW/MW/008/20. You can also email [email protected]