Charge brought in connection with deaths of three men in Redbridge

A man has been charged by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, while one man arrested remains in custody.

Two men were arrested following the deaths of three men, aged 29, 30 and 38 years, in Seven Kings on Sunday, 19 January.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on 21 January with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He will appear in custody at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 January. He remains under investigation in connection with the murders, while the other man remains in police custody.

Detectives are in the process of establishing formal identification and ensuring that all next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries around motive for this incident continue, however we do not believe it to be gang related.

Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.