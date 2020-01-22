Canterbury Taxi rank in police lockdown after delivery rider is stabbed

Police have been called to a fight in the City of Canterbury this afternoon were a man has been stabbed and two others injured.

Witnesses say a fight broken out involving a large group of delivery drivers near to the taxi rank on Canterbury Lane just after 4pm on Wednesday.

Police remain and Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service have been called to treat those involved. A number of road closures have been put in place.

A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 4.10pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020 to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men in a car park off Canterbury Lane, Canterbury.

”One man suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound and is currently being treated at the scene by medical professionals.

”Officers are in attendance and carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities of those involved.”