Police are appealing for information to locate a teenage girl who is missing from the Sevenoaks area.

Priscilla Hilden who is 17-years-old was reported missing at 9.39pm on Monday, 20 January 2020.

She is white, around 5ft tall with brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey coat and gold knee length boots.

Can you help?

Anyone who can help locate Priscilla is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 20-1629