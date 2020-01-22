Anthony Knott Funeral to be held at a church in Farnborough as family open it up to the public

The funeral of the late Anthony Knott is to be held in Farnborough near Bromley the family have revealed later this month.

The popular firefighter went missing on a night out and a major search spanning a large part of Lewes was carried out to look for Anthony.

A passer-by discovered him in the River Ouse at Denton Island in Newhaven, East Sussex -seven miles from where Mr Knott was last seen alive.

The firefighter’s devastated family are now inviting members of the public to attend his funeral on Thursday, January 30.

As part of the funeral, which is being held at St Giles Church, in Farnborough, Kent and starts at 12pm, Mr Knott will be honoured with a fire brigade funeral, which means uniformed firefighters will be present and a guard of honour will be made.