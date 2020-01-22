A suspected package inside a bus at the Ley Street Bus Garage in Ilford

A suspected package inside a bus at the Ley Street Bus Garage has seen road closures put in place whilst officers call in specialist to carry out closer inspection. Police have closed the road and member of the public have been moved back to a safe distance.

A number of busses have been evacuated and local bus services have been affected by the incident.

Ley Street, Griggs Approach, Adelaide Road, Hainault Street have all been closed

UPDATE:

Following a closer inspection Police have said the package was non-suspicious. The area is #safe for the public and the roads are open. Back to business as usual.