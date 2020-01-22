A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Field End Road, Eastcote on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called just after 10pm to the scene on Field End Road following the stabbing a large police presence was at the scene, That remains sealed off.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: They were called by the London Ambulance service just after 11pm on Tuesday, 21 January, to a fight in Field End Road, Pinner on the border of Hillingdon and Harrow boroughs. Officers attended along with LAS and found a 19-year-old man suffering stab injuries.



“The man has been taken to hospital where his condition is critical but stable – officers await a further assessment. Detectives from West Area CID are investigating. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

“Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8385/jan21. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers.”