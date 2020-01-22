A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36-year-old was shot dead in front of his wife and child.

Flamur Beqiri, a Swedish national, died yards from his home in Battersea Church Road, south-west London, on Christmas Eve.

Police said the shooting could have been a “targeted attack”.

The 22-year-old suspect was held under a European Arrest Warrant at Copenhagen Airport on Monday pending extradition back to the UK, the Met said.

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said Mr Beqiri was shot multiple times by a lone attacker who fled on foot.