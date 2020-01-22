A firearm had been recovered and a man arrested after officers stopped a car in Lambeth

A Toyota Yaris, that had been reported stolen, was spotted by officers travelling in Brixton Hill at 11:30pm on Tuesday, 21 January.

The vehicle was seen to go through a red traffic light and officers signalled for the car to stop.

However the car made off and a vehicle pursuit began.

During the pursuit the car struck a kerb and burst it tyres and was forced to stop in Harleyford Road, Vauxhall.

The driver ran off, but was pursued on foot by officers and detained in nearby Langley Lane.

On arrest, a bag the suspect had dropped was searched and it was found to contain a suspected revolver, ammunition and a small quantity of cannabis.

The firearm and ammunition have been sent for further forensic examination.

The suspect, who as aged in his late teens, was arrested for possession of a firearm and taking a conveyance.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detectives from the South Area Command Unit investigate.

Acting Detective Inspector Claire Christmas, said: “This was excellent work by the officers who showed great tenacity during the pursuit and arrest of this man. Thanks to their hard work a man has been arrested, a stolen car recovered and, most importantly, a suspected firearm taken off the streets of London.”

