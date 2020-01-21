Home » Man fighting for his life after being hit by a lorry outside Royal Stoke University Hospital

21st January 2020
A man is in a serious condition following a road traffic collision near Royal Stoke University Hospital this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry just outside the hospital on the A34 Newcastle Road, Stoke on Trent, at 9.11am (Tuesday). Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find a pedestrian, a man, who had sustained serious injuries following a collision with a lorry.

“The man was given trauma care on scene before being transferred by ambulance on blue lights to the nearby hospital for further emergency care.”

