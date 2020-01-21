Two remain in custody for triple murder investigation in Ilford

An investigation into the deaths of three men in Redbridge continues.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation after emergency services were called at 7.30pm on Sunday, 19 January, to a disturbance on Salisbury Road in Seven Kings.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, suffering stab injuries.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are in the process of establishing formal identification and informing all next of kin. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

Two men, who were arrested on Sunday, 19 January, aged 29 and aged 39, remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

A number of crime scenes remain in place however detectives are working to remove these as soon as possible.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation but are working tirelessly to understand the full circumstances that led to three men losing their lives.

“We now believe all those involved were known to each other and from the Sikh and Hindu community, however we are still in the process of identifying the men and working to inform their next of kin.

“At this early stage, I do not believe this was gang or race-related. But, I believe there may have been an ongoing dispute between those involved. We believe the five men were involved in an altercation the previous evening at Krystel Banquetirng that spilled out onto the High Road.

“I would encourage anyone in the local communities who knows what the motivation for this attack was, or to anyone who may have seen an altercation late on Saturday evening at Krystel Banqueting, or the incident itself on Salisbury Road, to contact us and tell us what they know.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, commander of the Met’s East Area BCU, said: “Residents in and around the Seven Kings area will see extra officers on patrol; if you have any concerns, or information that could assist the investigation, please stop and speak to them.

“We are working closely with our partners and members of the community to reassure them that we are fully investigating this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865