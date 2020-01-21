School in lockdown after Stabbing during Fire drill

Armed Police and Paramedics have rushed to Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes after a pupil has been stabbed.

Pupils who attend the school have been calling their parents telling them the school is in lockdown. Teachers at the school rushed pupils back inside locking them in classroom after the incident happened during a fire drill.

A source within the school revealed :The pupil was stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors in the science block of the school.

The attacker who carried out the attack is understood not to be a pupil at the school.

Armed Police and an ambulance arrived after numerous called were made to the emergency services

A spokesman for the school said: “A student in Stantonbury International School has been assaulted by another student during a fire drill.”