Parents of a Teenager who was stabbed to death by a 15 year old boy have paid tribute to him

James Laurie’s family has paid tribute after he died on Sunday 19 January following an incident on Lyndsay Road in Thornhill, Southampton.

A post examination has taken place and we can confirm that James died from a single stab wound to the chest.

James’s parents have said:

“We will miss you and your cheeky smile forever.

“You were full of life. We will always think of you. Sleep tight now.

“We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

They have also released this image of James to pay tribute to their son.

The investigation into James’ death is ongoing.

Officers continue to appeal for information. Anyone with information should either speak to our officers patrolling the area, call 101 quoting Operation Tint, or submit information via our online portal