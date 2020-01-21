Five arrested after mass brawl in Gravesend

Reports of a disturbance involving two or more people in Milton Road near Bentley Street around 8pm in Monday evening Unconfirmed report that one man was hit on the head with a brick or baseball bat.

In statement from Kent police they have confirmed that Five people have been arrested following the mass brawl

Two people were injured and treated by Paramedics. Officers were called just after 7.30pm on Monday evening.

Five people from the Gravesend area remain in custody after they were arrested by officers in connection with the incident.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.