Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a road in Wimbledo

Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a road in Wimbledon.

Police were called at around 5.40am on Tuesday, 21 January, to a report of a body in the road on Durnsford Road, SW19.



Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers have reviewed CCTV and are keen to trace the driver of a blue curtained Volvo articulated lorry as part of their enquiries.

At this early stage in the investigation, the circumstances of the incident are not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Andy Russell, from the Met’s South West Area Roads & Transport Policing team, said: “This is being treated as a collision and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine cause of death.

“We are in the process of tracing the man’s next of kin.

“This tragic incident has caused disruption to people locally who we’d like to thank for their co-operation. Durnsford Road from Plough Lane to Penwith Road has been closed for a number of hours and these will reopen as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that may assist police should call police via 101, quoting reference Cad 1025/21Jan.