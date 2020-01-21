Canterbury Sex Attack charged after woman was assaulted

Police have charged an man with assault with intent to commit a sexual offence in Canterbury

.

Police were called to the Kingsmead Road area at 6.30am on 17 December 2019 after a woman was reportedly punched and kicked. She did not suffer serious injuries.

An investigation was launched and, following enquiries, Jack Smith was arrested on Saturday 18 January 2020.

Mr Smith, 23, of St Stephen’s Road, Canterbury, has now been charged with assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He appeared before Margate Magistrates Court on Tuesday 21 January 2020 and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 17 February 2020.