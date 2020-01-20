Two people have been arrested in Slough by National Crime Agency officers as part of an international investigation into people smuggling.

The Iraqi national man, 29, and British national woman, 36, were detained on a European Arrest Warrant at an address in Bramber Court, Cippenham, early this morning (20 January).

They are wanted by the Belgian authorities for allegedly being part of a criminal network responsible for smuggling migrants into the UK from Belgium in the back of HGVs. The 29-year-old is suspected of being head of that network.