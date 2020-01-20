Appeal launched after vehicle stolen from Swanley leisure centre

Several CCTV images have been issued by detectives investigating the theft of a motor vehicle in Swanley.

Between 6.30pm and 7.35pm on Friday 13 December 2019, a blue Volkswagen MPV was reportedly stolen from the White Oak Leisure Centre carpark on Hilda May Avenue.

CCTV footage has been reviewed and officers are now able to release several CCTV images of a person who may have important information. They have also released an image of a vehicle and would like to speak to the owner as they may be able with assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this man or vehicle should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/237571/19. Another option is to call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.