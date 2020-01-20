Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a single-vehicle collision in Andover in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 19).

Police were called after a silver Citroen ZX Auro was involved in a collision on Fyfield Lane, near the junction for Fyfield Road.

Sadly, the 46-year-old driver, who is believed to have been the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.