Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a single-vehicle collision in Andover in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 19).
Police were called after a silver Citroen ZX Auro was involved in a collision on Fyfield Lane, near the junction for Fyfield Road.
Sadly, the 46-year-old driver, who is believed to have been the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the Citroen in the area between 1am and 5.30am.
Maybe you saw the collision happen? Perhaps you have a dash cam in your car and passed the vehicle while driving on Fyfield Lane?
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200022699. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.