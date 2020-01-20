Home » Man arrested on charges of attempted murder after road rage Collision

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder after road rage Collision

20th January 2020
1 Min Read

A man has been arrested following a crash that has  left woman fighting for her life.

The serious collision is being probed specialists from the Met Police collision investigation unit.

 

Officers brought  Henlys Corner  on the North Circular to a stand still  just after 12pm on Monday  following the incident.

 

A spokesman for the Met Police said that they  were called  after  an altercation between the drivers of two cars on the busy North London Road. The spokesman revealed that  one driver  been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries were continuing.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures