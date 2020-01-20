Man arrested on charges of attempted murder after road rage Collision

A man has been arrested following a crash that has left woman fighting for her life.

The serious collision is being probed specialists from the Met Police collision investigation unit.

Officers brought Henlys Corner on the North Circular to a stand still just after 12pm on Monday following the incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police said that they were called after an altercation between the drivers of two cars on the busy North London Road. The spokesman revealed that one driver been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries were continuing.