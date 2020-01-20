Five teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in Enfield in 2017

On Monday, 20 January a 17-year-old male was charged with the murder of Joao Ricardo Gomes, who was fatally stabbed on 13 May 2017.

He was also charged with violent disorder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a blade.

A 17-year-old male was charged on the same date with conspiracy to rob and violent disorder.

Both will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 January.

On Thursday, 16 January,Dean Townsend, 19 of Enfield and a 16-year-old boy were charged with conspiracy to rob and violent disorder.

A 17-year-old male was charged with the same offences on Saturday, 18 January.

All three have been remanded in custody and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 17 February.

Three other males previously arrested have been released with no further action.