First Pictures of the Men who were murdered in Ilford on Sunday evening

First pictures of the three men who have been named as the victims of the Seven Kings Triple murders

The men were knifed to death after a large group of Indian men spilled out of a nearby restaurant, screaming and shouting in a furious drunken argument between two groups.

Narinder Singh, 26, Harinder Kumar, 22,

Baljit Singh, 34, were stabbed to death and found slumped and covered in blood near Seven Kings station in Ilford at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The men were knifed to death after a large group of Indian men spilled out of a nearby restaurant, screaming and shouting in a furious drunken argument between two groups.

At 7.38pm on Sunday 19 January, emergency services were called to a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found three men, aged in their 20s or 30s, suffering what appear to be stab injuries. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the process of establishing formal identification and informing all next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

A thorough investigation is underway and crime scenes are in place in the area as officers begin a full forensic examination. This will continue into Monday and potentially beyond.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman, Commander of the Met’s East Area BCU said:

“While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.”

“I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.”