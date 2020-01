Two pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Havering

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 1.35pm on Saturday, January 18 to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians on Hayes Drive, Havering.

“The two pedestrians have been taken to hospital; we await an update on their condition.”

They also confirmed that no arrests have yet been made.