Two dealer jailed in major drugs operation in Bedford

Two drug dealers have been jailed after a major operation by detectives targeting drugs lines in Bedford

Men involved with the ‘Chrisy’ and ‘Sunny’ drugs lines will both now serve more than three years in prison after a proactive investigation led by our Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Shiv Nahar, 24, of Moulton Avenue, Bedford, was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Text messages from the same number branded as the Sunny line offering “fat bagz” and “banging deals” on drugs were found on phones seized during six separate operations in Bedford and Luton between January and July.

In June, Bedfordshire Police carried out a warrant in Alexandra Road, Bedford, where Nahar was arrested.

Officers recovered cannabis, scales, knives and cling film, as well as a handset which matched the call data associated with the number behind the Sunny line.

Nahar was also captured on CCTV carrying out a suspected drug deal in Bedford town centre in May.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (14 January).

Ken Kwezi, 21, of Butler Way, Kempston, was found to be behind the ‘Chrisy’ line linked to a number of Class A drug deals in Bedford.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

On Friday at Luton Crown Court, Kwezi was jailed for four years.

These are the first sentences in Operation Alden, a widespread investigation by our SOCU

More than 20 people have been arrested so far as part of this operation, while detectives have secured drug dealing telecommunication restriction orders (DDTROs) on seven phone lines.

These phone lines have subsequently been shut down amid concerns they were being used to sell drugs across Bedford.

Detective Inspector Graham McMillan, from SOCU, said: “These are some fantastic first results which have taken some serious drug dealers off our streets.

“Selling drugs is not some low level or minor offence. Dealers are known to prey on and exploit vulnerable addicts, recruit children to sell their drugs or fund human trafficking to ensure they have a workforce for things like cannabis factories.

“A significant amount of gun and knife crime is a direct result of the illicit drugs trade, while drug addiction is often the driver for offences such as burglary and shoplifting.

“That is why it is so important we continue to be proactive in terms of tackling dealers operating in our towns, as well as ensuring potentially vulnerable people get the support they need.”