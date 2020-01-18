Robbery probe launched in Ramsgate

Detectives are investigating a robbery in Ramsgate on Friday 17 January, 2020 and are appealing for witnesses.

The incident is reported to have occurred at about 9.40pm when the victim was sat on a bench in Warre Recreation Ground, Newington Road, Ramsgate.

It is then that three unknown males approached him and demanded he handed over his phone. One of them is reported to have punched the victim in the face.

All three suspects then ran off.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/10523/20.