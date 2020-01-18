Emergency services remain at a serious life changing collision that happen this afternoon in Folkestone.

A number of roads remain cordoned off and specialist collision scene investigators remain carrying out a full forensic examination of the red Ford Focus that has been in collision with a pedestrian.

Witnesses at a property who asked not to be named said that the pedestrian hit the bonnet of the vehicle before being flung into the windscreen with some force causing the screen to bullseye.

Kent Police, along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service and air ambulance are currently at the scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Radnor Park Road, Folkestone.

Officers were called at 2.27pm on Saturday 18 January.

The road is currently closed between Cheriton Road and Bournemouth Road while emergency services deal with the incident.