Cocaine dealer from Margate expressed regret for his actions

A cocaine dealer who tried to drive away from police officers in Thanet has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Ryan Riddell-Broomfield, 29, was seen to accelerate in the black BMW he was driving when he noticed the patrol car behind him in Ramsgate Road, Margate, on Sunday 17 March 2019.

He was followed for a short distance before stopping when officers indicated for him to do so.

Riddell-Broomfield was then searched and found to be in possession of £235 cash and a quantity of cocaine.

He was arrested before a further search was carried out at his home address in Lister Road, Margate, where officers found £454 in coins and further packets of cocaine, ecstasy tablets and drug-related equipment. Evidence of drug dealing was also discovered in conversations found on his mobile phone.

Riddell-Broomfield pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 16 January 2020.

Investigating officer PC Chris Bungard said: ‘Offenders like Ryan Riddell-Broomfield play a key role in the supply of drugs in Kent, which can often have a devastating impact on the lives of those who abuse such harmful substances.

‘He has expressed regret for his actions and I hope he can use the time he will now spend in prison to turn his life around.’