A man has been charged with the murder of a Bulgarian man who was found dead at his home in Croydon.

Nikolay Zhivkov, 44, of no fixed address was charged on Saturday, 18 January, with the murder of 60-year-old Krasimir Kartikov.

He will appear in custody later on 18 January at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 8.50am on Monday, 13 January, to a report of a man found deceased inside a residential address on Whitehorse Road, Croydon.

The victim was identified as Mr Kartikov. A post-mortem examination on 15 January gave the cause of death as multiple injuries. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Zhivkov – also a Bulgarian national – was arrested on 16 January and taken to a west London police station prior to being charged as above.