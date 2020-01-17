Teen robbed at Bus stop near Greenhithe Railway Station

Detectives investigating a robbery outside Greenhithe Railway Station are appealing for witnesses. The incident took place at around 4.40pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020 at a bus stop on the station approach road. The victim, a teenage girl, is reported to have been approached by three men who threatened her and stole a pair of headphones and some cash. It is believed that the men then walked towards the entrance of the railway station.

The three suspects are described as being black, all around 5ft 10ins or 5ft 11ins tall and wearing dark clothes with the hoods up. Officers have conducted a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/2775/20.