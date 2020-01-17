Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Gillingham.

Kent Police was called at 4.51pm on Thursday 16 January 2020 to a property in Richmond Road, Gillingham. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and a woman, aged 39, was declared deceased at the scene. Close family have been informed.

An investigation has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and the suspect, a man aged in his 30s, remains in police custody. The man and the victim were known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792209, quoting reference number 16-1041.