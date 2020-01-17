Man arrested in Suffolk murder investigation

Police have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Newmarket last night (Thursday 16 January).

Police were called just after 9.30pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were in attendance, but sadly the woman died at the scene.

A cordon remains in place at the property and a road closure of Brickfields Avenue also remains in place.

Police have arrested a 28 year old man on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage but it is believed that the parties involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 400 of 27 January 2020.