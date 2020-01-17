Major search for missing school boy brings M1 services into lock down

The services on the M1 motorway at Newport Pagnell has been thrown into Police lockdown after a missing child who is understood to be part of a coach party has gone missing.

A helicopter and search dogs have been brought in to search the area on lockdown. Officers have been reviewing CCTV and have been speaking to staff trying to gleam information at the service area. The parents of the missing boy who’s from the Nottinghamshire area are being kept informed.

Both north and southbound of the services have been closed to the public.

Thames Valley police officers have revealed that the school boy they are looking for is asian, 6-7 years old, wearing a grey school uniform and a black and white skull cap, his name is Adil. He was last seen at the services as he was on a school trip from Nottingham so won’t know the local area.

Helicopters and police specialist search dogs are on foot searching, officers have asked that if anybody sees him please call 999 immediately.

Highways England have said Newport Pagnell Services Exit Slip is Currently Closed due to an ongoing Police Incident within the services we will update you when we have more information.