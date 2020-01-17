County line drug dealer caught in Ashford faces drugs wrap

A drug dealer is to appear in court following an investigation by officers investigating county lines drug-dealing in Ashford.

Officers on patrol in Birling Road at around midday on 15 January 2020 recovered a package containing wraps of suspected Class A drugs. Cash and a phone believed to be linked to drug-dealing were also found in the area.

Anthony Balogun, 37, of Woodville Road, Thornton Heath (London) was arrested and charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, and a charge of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Friday 17 January 2020.