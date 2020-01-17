A46 closed in both directions after two HGV involved in a collision

The A46 in Worcestershire is closed in both directions between the A4184 (Evesham) and the A435 (Teddington Hands roundabout) due to a collision involving 2 HGVs near Grafton. West Mercia Police are on scene as are other emergency services.

A diversion route has been established as follows:

Southbound: Exit the A46 at the roundabout with the A44 and follow the route marked with a yellow circle symbol on load road signs. This routes traffic via the A44, B4362 and B4077 to Teddington Hands roundabout.

Northbound: Exit the A46 at the Teddington Hands roundabout and the follow the route marked with a yellow square symbol on local road signs. This routes traffic via the B4077, B4362 and A44 to rejoin the A46 near Evesham.

This route is 20 miles in length so you should allow extra time for your journey. If heading for the M40 from the M5 please consider remaining on the M5 to J4a and taking the M42 north to join the M40 at J3a. If heading for the M5 from the M40 please consider remaining on the M40 northbound and proceeding on to the M42 south and then on to the M5 south.