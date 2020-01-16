Professional gang target High End clothing company in overnight East London raid

Zee & Co clothing store on Roman Road in Bow East London have been the victims of a robbery overnight losing thousands of pounds worth of stock.

A gang of thieves targeted the premises under the cover of darkness.

It is understood that processional gang have made off with thousands of pounds worth of good.

The shop remains seal off and under Police guard as officers from the Met Police launchd an investigation to find responsible for the theft.

The companies web site says the business has been around for three decades, Zee & Co have brought Designer fashion to the high street. In that time, they have introduced hundreds of exquisite clothing brands to customers via the shops.

The Met Police have been approached for comment