Home » Professional gang target High End clothing company in overnight East London raid

Professional gang target High End clothing company in overnight East London raid

16th January 2020
1 Min Read

Zee & Co clothing store  on Roman Road  in Bow  East London have been the victims of a robbery overnight losing thousands of pounds worth of stock.

 

A gang of thieves targeted  the premises  under the cover of darkness.

It is understood  that processional gang  have made off with thousands of pounds worth of good.

The shop remains seal off and under Police guard as officers from the Met Police launchd an investigation to find  responsible for the theft.

The companies web site says the business has been around for three decades, Zee & Co have brought Designer fashion to the high street. In that time, they  have introduced hundreds of exquisite clothing brands to customers via the  shops.

The Met  Police have been approached for comment

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures