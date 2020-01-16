Firew crews tackle dishwater fire overnight in Dover

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a dishwasher fire on The Close in Dover.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews arrived to flames and smoke issuing from the appliance.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

No casualties were reported and the cause is believed to be accidental due to a fault in the appliance.

Following the incident, crews are reminding the public to take extra safety measures with dishwashers and other electrical kitchen appliances to reduce the risk of a fire: – Be careful not to overload your dishwasher – this can lead to overheating and leaks – Follow the manufacturer’s instructions about positioning and ventilation of the machine – Clean filters and other user serviceable parts to prevent blockages and wear – Use recommended tablets and powders to prolong the life of your dishwasher – Never leave your dishwasher or other electrical appliances running overnight or while you’re out of the house – Register your appliance to ensure you can be notified if the product is ever recalled