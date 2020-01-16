Can you help find missing Kieron Matthews who from Havant ?

The 21-year-old was last seen in the Millbrook Drive area of Havant at around 8.50am yesterday (14 January).

He has not been seen since and was reported missing to us at 7.50pm this evening (15 January).

Kieron is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, average build, with very short brown hair.

Unfortunately we do not have a description of the clothing he may be wearing.

If you recognise him from the picture and have seen him, then please give police a call on 101, quoting incident 876 of today’s date (15 January).